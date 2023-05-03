Stabbing in Brooklyn Center leaves man dead, another in custody

Brooklyn Center police arrested a man in connection to a fatal stabbing outside an apartment building late Tuesday night.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers were dispatched around 9:30 p.m. for a reported fight in the parking lot of an apartment building on the 4500 block of 58th Avenue North and found an unconscious man with what appeared to be a stab wound.

The 37-year-old man was transported to North Memorial Hospital where he later died of his injuries. Authorities did not release the victim’s name.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, fled the parking lot after the stabbing and authorities searched the area but could not immediately locate him. A short time later, dispatch received a call about an unwanted person inside a building. Officers found the suspect of the stabbing and took him into custody.

Brooklyn Center police said the stabbing was not a random attack, and it appears the two have a prior connection. The 28-year-old man remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail.