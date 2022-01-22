St. Paul woman killed marks fourth homicide of 2022

A woman was shot and killed in Saint Paul’s North End neighborhood early Saturday morning and now homicide investigators are working to find suspects, and learn why the fourth homicide in the city this year happened.

A person called 911 just after midnight Saturday, Jan. 22, to report hearing an argument followed by at least one gunshot on the 40 block of Lyton Place in St. Paul North End neighborhood. When officers arrived on the scene they found a woman in her early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk outside a house. St. Paul Fire Department medics were called to the scene and pronounced the woman dead a short time later.

Two men who were at the house when officers arrived were taken to police headquarters and are being questioned by homicide investigators. The police department’s forensics services and video management units are responding to collect evidence and look for video of the shooting.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made, but investigators do not believe the incident was random.

