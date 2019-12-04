St. Paul votes to increase total snow emergency violation costs to $331

Wednesday, the St. Paul City Council approved to increase the towing fee for vehicles during snow emergencies, bringing the total cost in fees and tickets associated with getting your car towed to $331.

City Council President Amy Brendmoen, the councilor who brought the proposal forward, said the city made the change to better compensate towing companies hired by the city.

“One of the problems was our towing contracts were unable to get [subcontractors] to come do work in the city in St. Paul because our rates really weren’t competitive with other cities,” Council President Brendmoen said.

In the past the city paid towing companies a fee of $90 to $120 per tow. Now, the city will pay the towing companies $175 per tow. With other fees like an $80 administrative fee, $20.08 in taxes and the $56 parking ticket for failing to move a car during a snow emergency, the total cost a person who has to pick their car up from a St. Paul impound lot is $331.08.

“There’s nothing worse than finding your car towed and having to go pay an impound fee. We’re always trying to keep it low but we want to make sure that the cars are being moved and that we are being competitive with other cities we want to keep our streets clear and safe for community members,” Council President Brendmoen said.

Some St. Paul residents think the fee targets low-income people who can’t afford a home or apartment that offers parking. Some residents are also concerned about a lack of parking in some neighborhoods forcing people to walk several blocks to get to their parked car.

“We’ve had some issues here in the city regarding violence and the fact that they have to walk late at night or early in the morning when it’s not light out where there could be safety factor,” St. Paul resident Carol said.

In the city of Minneapolis, a snow emergency towing would cost a total of $200 including the citation and impound fees.