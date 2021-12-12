St. Paul tows 385 vehicles, issues 1,925 during snow emergency

On Friday and Saturday, the City of St. Paul towed hundreds of vehicles and issued nearly 2,000 tickets while trying to clear streets during the snow emergency.

As of Sunday morning, 385 vehicles had been towed and 1,925 citations were issued during the first two days of the snow emergency. According to a city official, most of the citations occurred during the day phase of operations (1,221 versus 704) while the towing was more evening split between day and night (202 at night and 183 during the day).

St. Paul snow emergencies are 96 hours, with parking allowed on certain streets during the day and others during the night. On Sunday, crews were focused on cleanup and missed areas, and officials say ticketing and towing operations were still underway.

St. Paul recorded 21 inches of snow that fell starting Friday evening into Saturday night, as areas got blasted by the storm.

In Minneapolis, for the first day alone, the city recorded 79 tows and 192 tickets.