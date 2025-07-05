St. Paul shootings: 3 men injured in 2 separate shootings

article

The Brief St. Paul police say a shooting near Central Avenue and Avon Street injured two men. A different shooting injured another man near the intersection of Euclid Street and North Maple Street. Police say Regions Hospital was locked down because of "the amount of people arriving related to the incident."



Overnight shootings in St. Paul left three men injured, but all are expected to survive.

St. Paul shootings

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department said two men arrived at Regions Hospital just after midnight on Saturday with gunshot wounds. Both are expected to survive.

Investigators say they believe the shooting happened near the intersection of Central Avenue and Avon Street, where police collected more than 30 spent shell casings.

Based on witness accounts, police say a group of people were having a party when the shooting started.

Authorities then temporarily locked Regions Hospital down because of the number of people related to the incident arriving there.

No arrests related to the two men injured in the shooting have been announced.

Separate St. Paul shooting:

Police say another man was injured by a gunshot wound to the torso around 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Euclid Street. He is expected to survive.

Authorities are still investigating that incident and have not announced any arrests.

Law enforcement agents do not believe the two incidents are related.