St. Paul schools, teacher union reach tentative deal on contract

The St. Paul Public Schools district and the teacher’s union have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year contract.

Tentative deal reached

The backstory:

In a press release Friday, the school district announced that, after months of bargaining, a tentative agreement has been reached with the Saint Paul Federation of Educators (SPFE) on the 2025-2027 contract for licensed staff, educational assistants, and school and community professionals.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the agreement was reached before the start of the school year and without any mediation, according to the press release.

What they're saying:

"This agreement shows what’s possible when we come to the table with respect, transparency, and a shared commitment to our students," a statement from SPFE President Leah VanDassor said. "Starting the school year with a settled contract allows us to focus on what matters most – our classrooms, our kids, and our community. Now, we’re ready to work together on this fall’s referendum and continue building the public schools Saint Paul deserves."

"All of us at Saint Paul Public Schools are committed to the important work of collaboration and coming together as one SPPS community," SPPS Superintendent Stacie Stanley said in a provided statement. "With this historic agreement, I look forward to working hand in hand with our educators as we prepare for the new school year and our upcoming referendum in November."

What's next:

The contract agreements still need to be approved by the St. Paul Federation of Educators and the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education. Details of the tentative agreement haven't been released.