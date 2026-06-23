St. Paul Public Schools facing $14.3M budget shortfall, budget cuts planned

The Brief St. Paul Public Schools is proposing budget cuts for the 2026–27 school year. The school district is facing a $14.35 million budget shortfall next year. The St. Paul school board will vote on a preliminary budget on Tuesday night.



St. Paul school board members are expected to approve a preliminary budget for next year that will include some significant cuts.

The school district is facing an estimated budget shortfall of $14.35 million, which represents 1.7% of the general fund budget.

St. Paul Public Schools proposed cuts

What we know:

The budget shortfall is primarily attributed to expenses outpacing state aid, including employee wages and benefits, and dropping enrollment, with 900 fewer students in the district over the last two years.

The planned budget reductions for St. Paul Public Schools include:

Eliminating more than 90 school-based, full-time employees, which is expected to save $9.4 million dollars.

Increasing kindergarten class sizes, adding three students per class

Reducing supply budget increase by 50%

St. Paul School Board set to approve budget

What's next:

Minnesota school districts need to send preliminary budgets to the state by June 30.

The St. Paul school board meeting takes place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.