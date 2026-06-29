Missing 16-year-old girl last seen June 27 in St. Paul found safe
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in St. Paul are asking for the public’s help to find missing 16-year-old Abigail Ellsworth, who was last seen on June 27.
Update: Authorities say that Ellsworth has been found safe.
Missing teen in St Paul
What we know:
Ellsworth was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, near Larpenteur Ave East and White Bear Avenue North in St Paul.
She is described as about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a purple tank top with a white design on the front, black shorts and carrying a red and black backpack.
Why you should care:
Anyone who has seen Abigail or knows where she might be is urged to call the St Paul Police Department at (651) 291-1111 or 911.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared any details on circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
The Source: Information provided by the St. Paul Police Department.