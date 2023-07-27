St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting in Dayton Bluff neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was shot and killed in St. Paul Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street East and Earl Street in the Dayton Bluff neighborhood. One man died as a result of the shooting.
The police will hold a press conference Thursday evening to provide more information.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.