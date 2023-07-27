Expand / Collapse search
St. Paul police investigating fatal shooting in Dayton Bluff neighborhood

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Saint Paul officers are on the scene of a shooting at the intersection of 3rd Street East and Earl Street. (Credit SPPD)  (Supplied)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was shot and killed in St. Paul Thursday afternoon, according to police. 

The St. Paul Police Department said the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street East and Earl Street in the Dayton Bluff neighborhood. One man died as a result of the shooting. 

The police will hold a press conference Thursday evening to provide more information. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 