St. Paul police find unique way to discourage catalytic converter thefts

The St. Paul Police Department has come up with an unusual way to discourage catalytic converter thefts as the city reports nearly six thefts per day.

According to police, 560 catalytic converter thefts have been reported so far this year. So, on April 10, police are offering to mark your catalytic converter with paint, as most scrapyards won't purchase marked catalytic converters, therefore deterring thieves.

The SPPD Auto Care Clinic will be open 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Allianz Field Stadium in the North Lot, located at 400 Snelling Ave. N.

The department also said officers can install theft-prevention screws on your license plates, which are also targeted by people driving stolen vehicles.

Those interested can register for a timeslot here.

