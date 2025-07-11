Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul police respond to incident at Cub Foods and Aldi

Published  July 11, 2025 1:40pm CDT
St. Paul
A heavy police presence can be seen at Cub Foods in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.  (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police and other emergency teams responded to an incident at Cub Foods and a nearby Aldi store in the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood. 

St. Paul incident in Payne Phalen neighborhood 

What we know:

There was a large police presence outside the Cub Foods grocery store on Friday afternoon. 

Police were also seen taping off an Aldi store near the Cub Foods just before 2 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told a FOX 9 reporter that a shooting suspect ran from Aldi to the nearby Cub Foods. 

Photos from a FOX 9 crew at the scene show police processing evidence at the Aldi store. 

Photos from the scene show police responding to an Aldi in St. Paul after a reported shooting.

From: FOX 9

What we don't know:

Police have not shared an 

FOX 9 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

