St. Paul police respond to incident at Cub Foods and Aldi
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police and other emergency teams responded to an incident at Cub Foods and a nearby Aldi store in the city's Payne-Phalen neighborhood.
St. Paul incident in Payne Phalen neighborhood
What we know:
There was a large police presence outside the Cub Foods grocery store on Friday afternoon.
Police were also seen taping off an Aldi store near the Cub Foods just before 2 p.m.
Witnesses at the scene told a FOX 9 reporter that a shooting suspect ran from Aldi to the nearby Cub Foods.
Photos from a FOX 9 crew at the scene show police processing evidence at the Aldi store.
Photos from the scene show police responding to an Aldi in St. Paul after a reported shooting.
What we don't know:
Police have not shared an
FOX 9 has a crew at the scene and will update this story with more information when it becomes available.