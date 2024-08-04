St. Paul fire truck crash sends 1 woman in her 70s to the hospital

article

A crash between a Chevy Malibu and a St. Paul Fire Department fire truck sent one woman to the hospital Saturday.

What officials are saying

A crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol states the crash happened near the intersection of 7th Street East and Cedar Street around 7:50 p.m.

Officials say the crash happened when the fire truck was southbound on Cedar Street and the Chevy Malibu was westbound on 7th Street East. The two vehicles then collided at the intersection.

A 76-year-old woman who was a passenger inside the Malibu was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Malibu, a 77-year-old man, also reportedly sustained a non-life-threatening injury but did not need hospital treatment.

Background

Road conditions were reportedly dry at the time of the crash, and no alcohol is suspected of being involved.

FOX 9 reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for more information and will update this story if they respond,