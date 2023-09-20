1 dead following house fire in St. Paul

A fire at a St. Paul home caused the death of one person and two pets before crews could extinguish the blaze on Tuesday.

At around 12:37 p.m. on Sept. 19, St. Paul Fire Department crews responded to the report of a structure fire on the 1000 block of Western Avenue North after a 911 caller reported walking by and seeing smoke coming from a window of a home.

According to authorities, crews made entry and quickly located a victim, who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The fatality is the city’s first that resulted from a fire in 2023.

Three pets were also in the home at the time of the fire, with one escaping and two others found deceased.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.