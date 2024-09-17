St. Paul overnight shooting leaves man dead near apartment building

article

The Brief A fatal shooting happened overnight near the 1200 block of University Avenue West in St. Paul. Someone called 911 just after 12:30 a.m. reporting hearing gunshots and seeing someone on the ground. No arrests have been made.



An overnight shooting in the East Midway neighborhood of St. Paul has left a man dead, according to police.

What we know

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday near the 1200 block of University Avenue West.

The St. Paul Police Department said dispatch received a 911 call from someone who reportedly saw someone lying on the ground after hearing gunshots.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man in the back of an apartment building with what appeared to be gunshot wound injuries. Police say medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

What we don’t know

Investigators began processing the scene, and police say they are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. Police have not said whether any arrests have been made but said they are figuring out who is responsible for the fatal shooting.

As authorities continue to investigate, police request anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name along with the cause and manner of death.

Tuesday’s shooting is the 18th homicide in St. Paul so far this year.