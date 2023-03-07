St. Patrick's Day events in the Twin Cities

article

Check out these Irish-themed events happening around the Twin Cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day 2023.

St. Patrick's Day events in Minneapolis

Official St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl and the St. Paddy's Shamrock Stroll:

Multiple Locations

March 17 and March 18

Tickets start at $10

Get themed drinks, participate in a costume contest, and find drink specials at multiple local bars.

St. Patrick’s Day at O’Shaughnessy:

O'Shaughnessy Distilling

March 17 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

No reservations required

There will be live music, Irish dancers, a live broadcast from KS95 radio, and more at this event.

St. Patrick's Day celebrations in St. Paul

Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl:

Check in at New Bohemia or Alary's Bar

March 11 at 4 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.95

Grab your friends, wear your best green, and crawl along West 7th Street the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day. Enjoy exclusive drink specials and waived covers at participating St. Paul venues.

St. Patrick’s Day Irish Celebration:

Experience and learn about Irish dance, music, and arts of all kinds at this family-friendly event.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

Rice Park to Mears Park on 5th Street

March 17 at 12 p.m.

No reservations required

The parade will begin at Rice Park and end at Mears Park, the original route walked in 1967. A 100% volunteer group sponsors and coordinates the parade each year, and also donates at least $10,000 annually to local charities. A post-party sponsored by Guinness begins at 1 p.m. at CHS field. Tickets are available here.

St. Patrick’s Day Party:

Wabasha Street Caves, St. Paul

March 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$20 per person

Stop by this celebration for $1 green beer, Irish food, and music featuring Drunken Bonnie Lad!

St. Patrick's Day events in the East Metro

St. Patrick’s Day in Stillwater:

Charlie's Restaurant and Irish Pub, Stillwater

March 17 and March 18

Free admission

Head to Charlie’s Restaurant & Irish Pub for Stillwater’s biggest St. Patrick’s Day Celebration! Live music, drink specials, and Irish-themed fun will be a part of the festivities.

St. Patrick's Day meals:

Mason Jar Kitchen and Bar, Eagan

March 15 through March 18

Reservations optional

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar is featuring favorite St. Patrick’s Day entrees as well as special desserts, drinks, and boozy shakes! Entrees are available for dine-in or carryout and include corned beef and cabbage for $22, shepherd’s pie for $18, and Reubens and Rachels for $16.

St. Patrick's Day festivities in the West Metro

St. Patrick’s Day Parade:

Columbia Heights

March 17 at 6 p.m.

No reservations required

The parade will head down 40th Ave NE then turn onto 5th St NE and end at Mill St NE at Murzyn Hall. Following the parade is the Blarney Blast which will be held at Murzyn Hall. Tickets for the Blast are $10 per person.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration:

McGarry's Pub, Maple Plain

March 17 from 10 a.m. to midnight

No reservations required

Head to McGarry's Pub for $5 Guinness pints, $3.50 green beer pints, great Irish food, and giveaways!