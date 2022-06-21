St. Michael mother wants school to change fight song to be more inclusive

A St. Michael mother is fighting to change a decades-long school tradition that she says is outdated and sexist.

The mother says her concern lies with the school fight song at St. Michael-Albertville High School, with one line, in particular, drawing some recent attention.

"It's infuriating to me that its only sung for half the school," said Kara Lewis.

The song goes: "STMA will win over all while her loyal sons are shouting, shouting for victory."

It's that reference to "sons" that has Lewis fighting for change.

"When your school isn’t showing that they want to include you in something as big and broad as the school song- yeah, that’s hurtful," said Lewis.

She says her two daughters, who are going into 9th and 10th grade, would like to feel represented in the school fight song. She proposes that the line "loyal sons" be changed to "loyal knights" in reference to the school's mascot.

But, she says despite her relentless efforts, the district and the school board haven’t shown any interest in changing it.

"When I talk to other parents or coaches, they don’t understand why it hasn’t happened yet, and I guess that’s confusing to me too," said Lewis.

In a statement, the superintendent says: "The district continues to examine this public issue and has provided a forum and opportunity for the concerned individual to express her viewpoints on this issue."

The University of Notre Dame, where the song originated, changed the lyrics this year to be more inclusive, replacing "sons" with "sons and daughters."

Lewis says, with this week marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX, there’s no better time for St. Michael-Albertville to jump on board.

"I support boys but imagine singing a girls song to the boy’s football team," said Lewis. "I think it might get a different response."