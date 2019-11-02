St. Louis County, Minn. deputies investigate fire after $500K logging machine destroyed

An expensive piece of logging equipment was destroyed Saturday in a fire that deputies in St. Louis County, Minnesota suspect could be arson.

Deputies say fire crews were called to the area of a logging operation off N. Alden Lake Road, north of Duluth, Minnesota.

At the worksite, they found a Caterpillar 521B Feller Buncher engulfed in flames. Crews were able to knock down the fire but the piece of equipment, valued at $500,000, is considered a total loss.

At the time of the fire, deputies say the equipment, owned by Doug Hustad Logging, was idle. Investigators are looking into if the fire may have been arson.

Anyone who may have information on the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Sheriff Office investigators at 218-336-4350.