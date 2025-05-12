St. Cloud Technical & Community College closes campus due to credible threat

The Brief St. Cloud Technical & Community College is on lockdown Monday after a credible threat on campus. The school was placed on lockdown as of 12:36 p.m., and all afternoon activities are suspended. School officials canceled classes for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution.



St. Cloud Technical and Community College was placed on lockdown then later closed campus on Monday afternoon due to a credible threat on campus, the school confirmed on its website.

Campus on lockdown

What we know:

School officials said the school has been placed on lockdown as of 12:36p.m., and all campus activities are suspended.

Classes canceled

What they're saying:

School officials later updated the situation saying the campus is closed for the remainder of the day out of an abundance of caution. Operations will resume as normal on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

What the threat is and why the campus has been placed into lockdown.

Stay with FOX 9 for more information as it becomes available.