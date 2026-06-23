Missing 75-year-old man found stuck on Sauk River bank rescued

The Brief A 75-year-old man with medical conditions went missing from a St. Cloud facility on Monday, June 22. Multiple agencies, including police, fire and a K9 team, helped locate and rescue him from a steep bank along the Sauk River. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



A vulnerable man was rescued after he went missing from a St. Cloud medical facility and was found stuck along the Sauk River bank.

Missing man search draws multi-agency response in St. Cloud

What we know:

The St. Cloud Police Department says that officers responded to the 1900 block of CentraCare Circle at 5:10 p.m. after learning a 75-year-old man with medical conditions had walked away from a medical facility. He was considered vulnerable due to his health.

The search involved the Sartell Police Department’s drone team, a Stearns County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound and the St. Cloud Fire Department.

He was eventually tracked down through woods to a steep bank of the Sauk River, where officers and deputies found him stuck.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the request was successful thanks in part to K9 Storm, who once deployed, tracked the man's whereabouts through the wooded area.

What's next:

The man was safely rescued and taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.