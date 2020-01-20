Squad sirens help find man who fell from cliff in Taylors Falls, Minnesota

article

Deputies in Taylors Falls, Minnesota used squad sirens to help narrow down the location of a 911 caller, leading them to a 19-year-old man who was found unresponsive after falling from a 30-foot-tall rock cliff at Interstate Park.

Chisago County deputies were called to the area of U.S. Highway 8 and Milltown Road at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The 911 caller didn’t know their current location, but deputies were able to use the caller’s coordinates to get a general location. While operators stayed on the line with the caller, deputies used their squad sirens to communicate with the caller, who relayed the sounds to the operator, until they found the specific location.

Deputies found Luke Zajac, 19, at the base of the cliff, which was only reachable by foot. Zajac was lowered to safety and transported to the emergency room, then airlifted to a Level 1 trauma center.

The sheriff's office shared a photo of their rescue efforts, coupled with the message, "This picture does not capture the magnitude of the terrain but we do not advise snowboarding off of cliffs. No matter the terrain, we are only one call away!"

Chisago County deputies were assisted by the Taylors Falls and St. Croix Falls fire departments, Lakes Region EMS and the Minnesota DNR.