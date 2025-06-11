Adorable video captures toddler's excitement over mom's Spider-Man nails

The Brief A 2-year-old Minnesota boy was thrilled by his mom's Spider-Man-themed nail design, exclaiming "Wow!" when he sees them. Danielle Maves captured video of the boy's excitement. Watch the adorable video above.



A toddler got super excited after seeing his mom's Spider-Man nails — and she captured it all on video.

Park Rapids toddler loves Spider-Man-themed nails

Local perspective:

Danielle Maves took a video of her 2-year-old son Lucas' reaction to her Spider-Man-themed nails.

"He always gets excited to see my nails after they are done, but he’s been asking for Spider-Man for a little while now, and I decided to surprise him this last time and his reaction was the best I’ve ever gotten," Maves told Storyful.

Lucas clutches his mom's hand and complements the Spider-Man design in this adorable video. Watch it above.