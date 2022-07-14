SpaceX hopes storms stay away for space station cargo launch

article

Almost 6,000 pounds of cargo and experiments are ready to fly to the space station if Mother Nature cooperates Thursday evening.

SpaceX’s 25th cargo mission is scheduled to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 8:44 p.m. Forecasters, calling for a 70-percent chance of good weather, expect the east coast sea breeze to keep Florida’s summertime storms inland, but "an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out."

If all goes well, the Dragon capsule – this one making its third cargo flight – is due to dock Saturday morning. In addition to food and other supplies for the astronauts, the capsule will be carrying experiments like NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation, which will investigate the effect desert dust has on climate change.

NASA says other CRS-25 investigations will study the aging of immune cells and the potential to reverse those effects during postflight recovery, a small satellite that will monitor cloud-top and ocean surface temperatures, and a student experiment testing a concrete alternative for potential use in building habitats on the moon and Mars.

The capsule’s arrival on Saturday morning will coincide with the 53rd anniversary of the Apollo XI launch, which blasted off from the very same launch pad before landing on the moon. But Launch Pad 39A is looking very different than it did during the Apollo days.

After being used for nearly all of the Apollo missions and the majority of the space shuttle missions, 39A is now being leased to SpaceX. They gave the red-then-gray launch tower a sleek black makeover a few years ago, but more noticeable is the new support tower being constructed nearby.

That structure will serve to support launches and landings of SpaceX’s giant new Starship rocket, potentially helping ‘catch’ the returning boosters after launch.

The massive 390-foot, two-stage rocket, designed to be fully reusable, is still undergoing tests at the company’s site in south Texas. Eventually, SpaceX hopes Starships launched from Kennedy Space Center will take part in NASA’s Artemis program moon landings and eventually carry humans to Mars.

More immediately, SpaceX will remain busy with Falcon 9 missions. Several Starlink satellite launches are scheduled or expected over the next few weeks, while the company’s next crew taxi flight to the space station is targeted for September.