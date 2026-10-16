Young man found fatally shot in south Minneapolis alley, no arrests

The Brief A young man was found shot to death in an alley in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood late Thursday. Police responded to a report of a man down on the 2600 block of Third Avenue South around 11:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.



Minneapolis police said a young man was found shot to death in an alley in the Whittier neighborhood late Thursday night.

Deadly south Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday to a report of a man lying on the ground and bleeding in an alley on the 2600 block of Third Avenue South.

Officers found a man with an apparent fatal gunshot wound and attempted lifesaving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police did not release additional details about the victim but described him as a young man.

MPD homicide investigators and forensic scientists responded to process the scene and collect evidence.

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Minneapolis police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.