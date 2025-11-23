Somali community protests President Trump's Truth Social Post to end TPS

The Brief President Trump announced the end of temporary deportation protections for Somalis in Minnesota. Many Somalis gathered in Minneapolis on Sunday to oppose the decision. Legal experts expect this issue to be contested in court.



President Trump has decided to end temporary deportation protections for Somalis living in Minnesota, sparking public opposition from the community.

Somali community gathers in Minneapolis

What we know:

President Trump announced the immediate termination of temporary deportation protections for Somalis in Minnesota, citing fraud as the reason. This decision affects 500 Somalis in Minnesota and 700 nationwide. The program, initiated in 1991 by President George H.W. Bush, offers protection to those unable to return to their homeland due to conflict or natural disasters.

Community members, including leaders like Ali Gaashaan and organizer Khalid Omar, gathered at Karmel Mall, a central hub for the Somali community, to express their concerns and support each other.

‘We’re greater than our fear'

Omar emphasized resilience and bravery, stating, "We’re greater than our fear."

The other side:

Many expect the decision to be challenged in court. Federal law requires a 60-day period before the revocation of temporary status can take effect, pending a notice from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Omar criticized the decision, calling it "un-American" and "not Minnesotan."

What we don't know:

There is no information yet on when or if the removal of temporary status will officially take place. Legal experts advise those affected to consult with legal counsel for guidance on their options.