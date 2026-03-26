Social media age limits: Minnesota bill uses companies' own tech to protect kids

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are considering a bill that would require big social media companies to block children under 15 using their own age estimation technology. The proposal has bipartisan support and could become law this year, but some worry it could hurt vulnerable youth who rely on social media for support. The bill would only apply to platforms with at least $1 billion in global ad revenue and would allow parents to grant access to their kids.



Lawmakers at the Capitol are taking a new approach to protect kids from social media addiction, and it could soon become law.

Minnesota bill targets social media addiction among teens

What we know:

The bill, authored by a Republican lawmaker, would require major social media companies to use their own technology to estimate users’ ages and block children under 15 from accessing their platforms. Rep. Peggy Scott, who authored the bill, said, "The algorithms are already there. The social media companies are already estimating their age. We can't put that genie back in the bottle," said Rep. Peggy Scott, of Andover.

The idea is to use the same technology that companies already use to target ads and collect data on users, but this time to protect kids. A Democrat called the approach "ingenious."

Almost 20% of Minnesota high schoolers said they use social media between midnight and 5 a.m., according to last year’s state student survey. Teenagers say the platforms are designed to keep them hooked. "The platforms are designed to keep us on the apps constantly with addictive features like infinite scroll and autoplaying video," said Gabe Nowlin, a Minnesota student. "The algorithm keeps feeding me videos to keep me on, which benefits the social media companies at the expense of teens' development," said Ruby Eickenbrock, a Minnesota high schooler.

Why you should care:

The proposed law would impact platforms with at least $1 billion in worldwide annual advertising revenue. That means sites like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, Pinterest, X, and maybe Reddit would have to comply.

Supporters say using technology already in place could help avoid privacy concerns, but not everyone agrees with the approach. Some worry that blocking access could harm teens who rely on social media for support and resources. "Many youth in our community find essential support systems, educational resources, and social justice movements through these platforms. By creating high-friction entry, we risk cutting off vulnerable youth from the very tools they use to organize and seek help," said Taycier Elhindi of the National Action Network.

The law would let parents allow their kids to keep using social media if they choose, but the rules would be a bit different. It would eliminate targeted commercial advertising for the youth user and addictive features present in the user experience — like infinite scroll, autoplay video, or metrics displayed such as how many likes on an account.

Lawmakers discussed whether this should be a federal issue, but Rep. Scott said the state should act now while waiting for Congress.

The backstory:

Nearly every teenager uses social media, and the platforms’ algorithms are designed to keep users engaged for as long as possible, partly so they’ll see targeted ads. Lawmakers have been searching for ways to address concerns about addiction and the impact of social media on youth development.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how social media companies would implement these changes or how the law would be enforced. Details about how parents could allow access for their kids are still being worked out, but they’d attempt to protect their data as well.