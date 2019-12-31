Snow plow driver spots house fire, cares for victim in Crystal, Minnesota

article

A woman was rescued from a burning home and transported to the hospital thanks to a snow plow driver who spotted the flames and alerted authorities in Crystal, Minnesota.

According to officials, at about 3:42 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a fire at a home on the 6500 block of 62nd Avenue North. Authorities say the fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor.

One resident was able to evacuate the home before crews arrived. A woman inside the home was transported to the hospital for a medical issue.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, though officials say the house was significantly damaged and is now uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.