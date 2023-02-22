Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Clay County, Cottonwood County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Grant County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Norman County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
4
Wind Chill Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Dodge County, East Otter Tail County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Wadena County, Washington County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Sheriff: 5 killed after small plane crashes in Arkansas

Published 
Updated 11:30PM
Arkansas
Associated Press

Deadly plane crash in Arkansas: 5 dead were going to investigate Ohio metal plant explosion

Five employees of an environmental consulting firm died when a small airplane they were traveling in crashed near a Little Rock factory on Feb. 22, 2023 shortly after taking off, authorities said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Five employees of an environmental consulting firm died when a small airplane they were traveling in crashed near a Little Rock factory on Wednesday shortly after taking off, authorities said.

The twin-engine plane crashed outside an industrial area in Little Rock, a couple of miles south of the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said. The Federal Aviation Administration said five people were on board the plane.

The Beech BE20 had departed the Little Rock airport and was headed to John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, the FAA said.

Burk did not immediately release the names or ages of the people on the plane. The FAA said it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

CTEH, an environmental consulting firm based in North Little Rock, said the five people on board the plane — including the pilot — were its employees. A company spokesman said the employees were responding to an explosion at an Ohio metals plant this week that killed one worker and sent more than a dozen to the hospital.

"We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues," Paul Nony, senior vice president of CTEH, said in a statement released by the company. "We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers."

The crash occurred as a line of thunderstorms that the National Weather Service said included wind gusts of 40 mph (64 kph) moved through the Little Rock area. Burk said it would be up to investigators to determine if weather was a factor.

Nearby residents said they saw an intense fire from the crash.

Dennis Gordon told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette he was standing on a street nearby the crash when he heard the wind pick up and then an explosion. Gordon told the paper that several smaller explosions followed, and then a huge fire.

"It was just red, then it starts turning black, and there’s this burnt smell," Gordon told the paper.