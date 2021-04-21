Signed guilty verdicts for Derek Chauvin made public

article

The signed verdicts convicting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s death were made public Wednesday.

All three guilty verdicts were signed between 1:44 and 1:45 p.m. by the foreperson, Juror No. 19. The foreperson was selected by the other jurors to lead the deliberations.

In total, the 12 jurors deliberated for less than 10 hours before unanimously agreeing to convict Chauvin on all three charges in Floyd's May 25, 2020 death.

Chauvin is now in custody at the state’s maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota. He will be sentenced in two months.