Shooting outside Taylor Swift's TriBeCa home

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 30 mins ago
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Bullets flew outside singer Taylor Swift's TriBeCa home after an armed robbery at a nearby sneaker store, according to the NYPD.

The wild incident happened Sunday at about 5 p.m. near 153 Franklin Street. Swift purchased the $18 million townhome in 2017. She also owns several apartments next door.

Four shots were fired in total during the robbery at Patron of New York. No one was injured, said police. It was the second shooting on the ritzy block in a month.

“Suddenly we heard four shots and I was freaked out,” a waiter at the nearby Tamarind Tribeca restaurant on Hudson Street told the NY Post. “I saw people at the scene run. They look scared and jumped into a car.”

Cops are searching for three suspects who fled eastbound.  Two suspects were wearing blue jeans and white T-shirts, and a third was wearing blue jeans with a blue T-shirt.

