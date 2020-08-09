Shooting leaves 1 dead in south Minneapolis

article

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 2:09 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Lake Street and Chicago Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.