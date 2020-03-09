Sexual assault in parking ramp on University of Minnesota campus prompts safety alert

The University of Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety issued a campus wide safety alert over the weekend following a sexual assault in a parking ramp.

The sexual assault occurred at 8:23 p.m. Friday inside the 19th Avenue Parking Ramp on the university’s West Bank, according to the safety alert.

The suspect is a male described as wearing a ball cap, black jacket with a gray hoodie underneath, dark sweatpants and white tennis shoes.

Officials sent out the alert on Sunday night.