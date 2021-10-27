Severely injured 'whistling cat' being treated at Minnesota wildcat sanctuary

article

The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota, is treating a severely injured "whistling cat" with breathing issues, the nonprofit reported Wednesday.

According to the sanctuary, though the organization is known for rescuing lions and tigers, staff stepped up to help Rocket, a four-pound domestic tabby cat who has suffered with breathing issues for over a year.

Rocket was injured by a dog when she was just three months old, causing damage to her eye and skull. She's now over a year old.

"The damage is making it very difficult for her to breathe and eat. She breathes through her mouth, so breathing while eating or drinking is very difficult for her," Tammy Thies, founder of The Wildcat Sanctuary, said in a statement. "She is a very sweet cat who purrs all the time. Unfortunately, breathing while purring is even more difficult."

Staff said that Rocket is being examined by the Sanctuary’s veterinarian. She will receive radiographs and will most likely need a CT scan and surgery to make her more comfortable.

"We may be a big cat sanctuary, but we love cats of all sizes. When we heard about Rocket, we knew we just had to help. Our goal is to help her breathe more comfortably so she can live a long and healthy life she deserves," Thies said.

Rocket’s veterinary care is anticipated to cost thousands of dollars. The sanctuary is accepting donations towards Rocket’s medical care at WildcatSanctuary.org.