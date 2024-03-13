OC SWAT members hurt during explosion at FBI-owned training facility

An explosion at a training facility in Irvine left over a dozen SWAT members of the Orange County Sheriff's Department injured.

According to the sheriff's department, around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, members of the sheriff's department's SWAT team and Hazardous Device squad were conducting their annual joint training at an FBI facility on Magazine Road when an explosion occurred.

The device that exploded was used during their training. The explosion happened indoors.

At least 16 SWAT members were injured. Fifteen of them were transported by ambulance to the hospital; one person was able to transport themselves.

OC Sheriff's Department said no one was seriously hurt; the most severe injury included a leg injury that will require surgery. Thirteen people complained of dizziness and ringing in their ears-- they have all been released from the hospital.

Officials said the FBI had nothing to do with the incident.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and Orange County Sheriff's Department.