Search continues for 16-year-old swept away while swimming in Redwood River

Authorities in southern Minnesota are continuing to search for a teenager who went missing in the Redwood River Sunday night

According to the Redwood Falls Police Department, around 5:46 p.m., several juveniles had been swimming in the river near the 100 block of West Bridge Street when one member of the group became caught in the current and was swept away from the group.

The missing teenager has been identified as 16-year-old Thunder Wambade Brothersofall of Redwood Falls.

A ground and air search was initiated, using a Redwood County Sheriff's Office drone and a Minnesota State Patrol air unit, but Brothersofall was not located. The search resumed at 7 a.m. Monday.

Authorities are advising the public to stay away from the riverbank and Ramsey Park due to the high waters. Police said the water in the river is very high and moving fast, making it unsafe.