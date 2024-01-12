SE Wisconsin road conditions deteriorating; snow moving through
Moderate to heavy snow is moving through southeast Wisconsin Friday, Jan. 12. Road conditions are deteriorating across the region as snow accumulates this morning.
A winter storm warning for all of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12 through 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.
Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast as the storm approaches.
