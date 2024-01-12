Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 3:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Houston County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Wind Chill Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

SE Wisconsin road conditions deteriorating; snow moving through

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:51AM
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Moderate to heavy snow is moving through southeast Wisconsin Friday, Jan. 12. Road conditions are deteriorating across the region as snow accumulates this morning.

A winter storm warning for all of southeast Wisconsin to be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12 through 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. 

Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast as the storm approaches. 

Winter-storm-warning-totals.jpg

Milwaukee DPW 12pm update on snow removal

The Milwaukee DPW has dozens of crews on the roads to clear the snow that's piling up throughout the city.

Waukesha County DPW snow removal update

Waukesha County Department of Public Works officials provided an update on Friday, Jan. 12, during the winter storm and heavy snow. They also provided the initial numbers for weather-related 911 calls, accidents, downed trees and more. Their message: stay home!

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

