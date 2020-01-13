School bus evacuated after fire on I-494 in Maplewood, Minnesota

article

A portion of Interstate 494 in Maplewood, Minnesota was closed due to a school bus fire Monday afternoon.

According to a release from Richfield Public Schools, at about 3:30 p.m., a school bus transporting the Richfield Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team to a game in Maplewood caught fire. The driver smelled smoke and saw smoke coming in through the bus vents. He immediately pulled over and evacuated the bus.

Officials said second school bus was dispatched and returned students and staff to Richfield Middle School where students were met by their families.

“We are extremely grateful that there were no injuries and that our driver was able to quickly and calmly evacuate students,” said Superintendent Steven Unowsky. “His swift and decisive actions ensured students and staff were safe.”

“The driver has been with our transportation department for 18 years and is well known by many of our students and staff from across the District,” said Dan Kretsinger, Director of Facilities and Transportation.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol. The bus was only four years old and all of the buses undergo annual inspections by the Minnesota State Patrol, which were just completed in December. All buses passed the thorough inspection process, the said in a release.