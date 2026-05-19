School bus crash: Children injured after bus hits tree in Stearns County

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The Brief The driver of a school bus carrying about 30 children crashed into a tree in Stearns County on Monday. Several children suffered minor injuries, mostly from broken glass. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but law enforcement says drugs or alcohol are not suspected.



The driver of a school bus carrying dozens of children veered off the road and struck a tree in Stearns County on Monday, leaving several children with minor injuries.

School bus crash in Stearns County

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:21 p.m. on Jay Avenue south of Highway 23 in Munson Township, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

The 72-year-old bus driver was traveling southbound on Jay Avenue when the bus went off the road near a curve, entered the ditch and slammed into a tree before coming to a rest across a driveway.

About 30 children were on board at the time of the crash. Several children suffered minor injuries, including cuts caused by broken glass from the impact, authorities said. Parents were notified, and the children were released to their parents or guardians at the scene.

The bus sustained heavy damage to the front end and passenger side and was later towed from the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many children were injured or released details about their ages. Officials also have not said where the bus was headed at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors, according to the sheriff's office.