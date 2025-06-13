Savage man grateful for double organ transplant, encourages donor registration

The Brief In 2023, Ben Muelken, 37, of Savage, suffered from end-stage liver disease and kidney failure. Muelken was told he had about 30 days to live unless he received a liver transplant. Muelken received a new liver and a new kidney in August 2023, and he wants to encourage others to register.



A father of two from Savage who was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease and kidney failure and told his death was imminent is preparing to celebrate his third Father’s Day, two years after fearing he would not see his first.

Liver transplant saves Savage father’s life

The backstory:

In May 2023, Muelken was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease and kidney failure. The then-35-year-old had recently gotten married and had his first child, who was 6-months-old when his ordeal began.

Doctors told him he had about a month to live unless he received a liver transplant. He eventually found a match and underwent two transplant surgeries – one for his liver, the other for his kidney – at the University of Iowa in August 2023.

Muelken has since recovered and now has a second daughter.

What they're saying:

"I was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease," he explained. "My kidneys had gone into failure."

His wife, Megan, braced for the prospect of becoming a young widow.

"He has 30 days to live, so get your affairs in order," she recalled doctors telling them. "I was sitting there potentially about to lose my husband, the father of my child, and by this person who chose to be an organ donor really let us have our life back...."

Transplant recipient encourages donor registration

Muelken wanted to use this Father’s Day to make a call to action – he wants to raise awareness about organ donation and encourage others to register.

According to LifeSource, about half of men in Minnesota are not registered even though more men than women need organ transplants. The organization said many people are confused about the process, and some opt not to register because they mistakenly think they are ineligible.

"If you’re a father, and you’re out there, and you want to set an example for your kids, it’s like such a selfless act to do," he said.

"It’s such an amazing way to help others, and such a simple way to help others," said Sarah Sonn, a LifeSource spokeswoman. "Men both register at rates lower than women – about 10% lower. But they’re more likely to need a transplant."