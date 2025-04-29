Sartell high schooler hospitalized with TBI after lacrosse practice injury

The Brief A 10th grader at Sartell High School is badly injured and receiving care at Hennepin Healthcare. Blake Sundby was hurt at a lacrosse team practice on Wednesday, April 23, when he was accidentally hit in the back of the head by a lacrosse ball.



A high schooler near St. Cloud is receiving this week, after his lacrosse team’s practice took a tragic turn.

Blake Sundby injury

What they're saying:

Sartell High School Activities Director Bruce Thompson says Blake Sundby was accidentally hit in the back of the head by a lacrosse ball during a team practice on April 23.

Blake was wearing a helmet at the time, but he suffered a severe head injury and has since faced several complications in the hospital, according to the family's Caring Bridge page.

"We don’t have all the answers that we want, but looking at that Caring Bridge daily has helped our guys know that Blake had a thumbs up," Thompson said. "There’s some small wins there and hopefully that motivates our guys to continue to play, but also to support him in this journey."

"There’s been some small positives, but also it’s going to be a long road to recovery," Thompson added."

Sundby’s family provides update

The latest:

On Tuesday, Blake’s mother Shantel Sundby wrote to FOX 9, saying: "Thank you for reaching out. We are overwhelmed by the community’s response to this unfortunate accident. It is clear that Blake is loved by many and has a huge support system rallying around him.

"At this time, our family is not interested in directly participating in a story on him. We are keeping our focus on being present with him and the care he is receiving. I have been updating his Caring Bridge page regularly for those who are following along in his journey to recovery. You are welcome to report on what i have posted there. This is going to be a very long journey for Blake and we still have a ton of unknowns leading into the coming weeks and months."

What's next:

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign for Blake has already collected $55,000 to surpass its original $15,000 goal.