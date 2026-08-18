San Antonio man gets 21 years for sexually exploiting Minnesota girl, 11

The Brief Michael Salas of San Antonio was sentenced to 256 months in prison on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Salas blackmailed an 11-year-old Minnesota girl into sending explicit images over social media. Authorities say the case highlights the ongoing fight against child sexual exploitation and the importance of collaboration between agencies.



A Texas man will spend more than 21 years in prison for blackmailing a Minnesota child into sending explicit images.

Sentencing for San Antonio man in child exploitation case

What we know:

Michael Salas, 52, was sentenced to 256 months in prison on Tuesday, Aug. 18, after pleading guilty in February to producing and attempting to produce child pornography. Authorities traced an internet account used to blackmail an 11-year-old Minnesota girl back to Salas in San Antonio.

Court documents say Salas pressured the girl over social media in March 2025, eventually convincing her to send a video, then demanding even more explicit material. Salas was arrested after law enforcement received an anonymous tip and traced the account.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Eric C. Tostrud called Salas’ actions "depraved, cruel, and contemptable," and said the consequences for the victim may be "life-long, life-altering, and severe."

Authorities say Salas attempted to take his own life when caught, but FBI agents intervened and saved him.

What they're saying:

"No sentence can fully heal the harm that this defendant has done to this young girl and her family, but it will hold this repeat and dangerous sex offender accountable for his actions," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

"From the comfort of his home in San Antonio, Texas, Michael Salas engaged in a months-long campaign to sexually exploit an 11-year-old child in Minnesota. When caught, he attempted to take his own life. Thankfully, the FBI Special Agents who arrested him were successful in their lifesaving efforts," said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent in Charge Christopher D. Dotson. "Today’s sentence shows that no matter the distance, the FBI will make every effort to seek justice for child victims. Child sexual exploitation creates long-lasting trauma for victims, so it rightly carries long-lasting criminal consequences for offenders."

The case was investigated by the FBI, New Hope Police Department and Plymouth Police Department, with help from other agencies.

"Today’s sentencing reflects the strength of collaboration between our local officers and our federal partners. By combining resources, expertise, and a shared commitment to public safety, we were able to bring this case forward effectively and ensure accountability. We remain dedicated to working together to protect our community," said Plymouth Police Chief and Public Safety Director Erik Fadden.

The backstory:

The investigation began in March 2025 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and law enforcement received an anonymous tip about the blackmail of the 11-year-old girl. Salas was identified as the suspect and later pleaded guilty on Feb. 11.