Royalton school finalist to win $1 million contest for new stadium

The Brief It's the final home game of the season for a high school football team in Central Minnesota. But the Royalton Royals need help to get across the goal line for a national contest that would help them makeover their football stadium. They are one of the 25 finalists in the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights to win $1 million to upgrade their athletic facilities.



The improvements to their field would have special meaning for the entire community.

Million-dollar idea

What we know:

It's Friday night at Royalton High School and the Royals are taking on the Paynesville Bulldogs, but this football game is also a chance for a brighter future for the home team's home field.

"It's a huge opportunity for us to get the state of Minnesota together and win this million dollars," said senior quarterback Kirk Yourczek.

Home field advantage

The backstory:

Royalton is one of 25 high schools across the country and the only one in Minnesota that are finalists in the T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights contest to win a million dollars to improve their athletic facilities.

Royalton's football stadium only has a few scattered bleachers and most spectators have to bring their own chairs and blankets to sit on a hill or stand on the dirt ring surrounding the field to watch a game.

"You want to come to a game, you want to be able to sit, have a somewhat comfy spot, be able to get to your spot safely and not have to walk up a hill either. especially if it's rainy or slick, you're running the risk of injury," said Kaitlyn Arnzen, the Royalton High School Assistant Principal and Activities Director.

School officials say they would like to win the contest to honor Nick Lanners, a former coach and player, who passed away last spring.

They say Lanners dedicated himself to maintaining the field and getting new bleachers, a modern scoreboard and a real track would be a way to keep his legacy going.

"We feel like it would be a nice tribute to him for all the energy he gave to us to give back to him and his family," said Arnzen.

‘Huge no doubt’

What they're saying:

School officials say they have received a number of community donations they can use to make some major improvements.

But they are still hoping for a big win, both in the contest and on the field.

"Hope we get the big names in Minnesota to get together. get some audience and win that million dollars," said Yourczek.

As of Friday night, Royalton is in 8th place with about 150,000 votes and voting is open through Oct. 24.

If you'd like to help them win the contest which is determined by community votes, click here.