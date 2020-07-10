Rocks thrown through vehicle windows in Eden Prairie, 22 reports of damage

Over the past two days, there have been 22 reports of damaged vehicles in Eden Prairie, according to the Eden Prairie Police Department.

The incidents happened on Thursday and Friday in the residential areas north of Highway 5 and west of 494.

Officials say, in most of the cases, unknown suspects threw rocks through rear windows of vehicles. Nothing was reported stolen from the vehicles.

The cases remain under investigation. Officers advise residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

The Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund offers reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of people who commit crimes in the city. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.