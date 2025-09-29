Rochester golf course offering $2k reward after vandal causes green, fairway damage

The Brief Officials at Oak Summit Golf Course in Rochester are offering $2,000 to find the person responsible for damage caused on the 10th hole early Monday morning. Video taken by a course employee shows a suspected driver of a pick-up truck tearing up the No. 10 green and fairway. The course remains open, but anyone with information about the incident should contat the course, or the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.



Officials at Oak Summit Golf Course in Rochester are offering a $2,000 reward to find the person responsible for vandalism on the course early Monday morning.

Oak Summit Golf Course vandalism

The backstory:

According to the golf course’s Facebook page, a person driving what they believe to be a rusty ¾ ton crew cab pick-up, grey in color or a similar vehicle, drove on to the course’s No. 10 green and fairway, causing extensive damage.

Golf course officials say it happened just after 1 a.m. as the suspected driver came from the east, and left the area east on Highway 30.

Video taken by a golf course employee shows tire tracks all over the green and into the rough, extending into the fairway.

Course remains open

What they're saying:

With the recent warm temperatures, the golf season in Minnesota is likely to extend well into October.

"We apologize to our customers that have to play on the green in this condition, and we will be working to get it repaired in a timely manner," Oak Summit Golf Course said on its Facebook page.

Contact the course, Olmsted County Sheriff with info

What you can do:

Anyone with information on who is responsible for the incident is asked to call Oak Summit Golf Course at (507) 252-1808, or contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.