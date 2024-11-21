Rochester shooting leaves 1 man dead: Police

article

The Brief A man was killed in a shooting in Rochester Thursday evening, police say. The shooting happened at 10th Street Southeast and 1st Avenue Southeast in the city. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random.



A man is dead after a shooting in Rochester on Thursday evening.

What we know

Rochester police say they are investigating a homicide after officers responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street Southeast and 1st Avenue Southeast.

At the scene, police gave life-saving measures to the man, but he died at the scene.

According to authorities, the shooting was not random.

What we don't know

What led up to the shooting is currently not known.

The cause of death and identity of the man who died has not been released.

Police have not released any suspect information, and have not said if they have made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.