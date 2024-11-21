Rochester shooting leaves 1 man dead: Police
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead after a shooting in Rochester on Thursday evening.
What we know
Rochester police say they are investigating a homicide after officers responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street Southeast and 1st Avenue Southeast.
At the scene, police gave life-saving measures to the man, but he died at the scene.
According to authorities, the shooting was not random.
What we don't know
What led up to the shooting is currently not known.
The cause of death and identity of the man who died has not been released.
Police have not released any suspect information, and have not said if they have made any arrests.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.