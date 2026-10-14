Riley Gaines U of M speech: Protesters say 'bigotry' isn't welcome, supporters dismiss 'petulant tantrums'

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The Brief Protesters outside the University of Minnesota's Coffman Memorial Union gathered to oppose a speech given by conservative activist and former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines. University of Minnesota Students for a Democratic Society decried the university for "platforming her bigotry while hiding behind ‘political neutrality,’" but university officials say her speech was a student-organized event. A representative for Turning Point USA, a conservative activist organization with a chapter on the campus, said they are "used to petulant tantrums" when conservatives exercise free speech and added that the school "doesn't belong" to those who are protesting.



Protesters are opposing what they say is "transphobic ideology" ahead of a speech from conservative activist Riley Gaines, which is set to happen inside Coffman Memorial Union on the University of Minnesota (U of M) Campus.

Protesters: ‘Transphobic ideology isn’t welcome’

What they're saying:

The protest, organized by the University of Minnesota Students for a Democratic Society (UMNSDS), was aimed at supporting transgender people while denouncing the university's decision to allow Gaines on campus.

A statement posted on the UMNSDS social media said the following about the planned protest while rallying for others to join:

"Turn out to show Riley Gaines and TPUSA that their reactionary, transphobic ideology isn’t welcome here! Shame on UMN for platforming her bigotry while hiding behind 'political neutrality' – TRANSPHOBES GO HOME!"

Turning Point USA: 'We’re used to petulant tantrums'

The other side:

Turning Point USA, a national conservative activist organization that has a chapter on the U of M campus, shared this response to the protest:

"We’re used to petulant tantrums when conservatives exercise our free speech on campus. The event will happen, and they’ll have to deal with it. The school doesn’t belong to them."

University of Minnesota ‘committed to free speech'

Local perspective:

University of Minnesota officials said the event was "organized by a registered student organization, which is independent from the University," adding that Riley Gaines' speech is "not a University-sponsored event."

The U of M released the following statement ahead of the protest:

"The University of Minnesota is committed to free speech and the robust exchange of ideas, which are central to our educational mission. We are also dedicated to supporting all of our registered student organizations and ensuring they have a platform for their voices."

Who is Riley Gaines?

The backstory:

Riley Gaines is a former 12-time NCAA All-American collegiate swimmer from the University of Kentucky.

She rose to fame as a conservative political commentator after she tied for fifth place with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

Gaines has called transgender athletes' participation in girls' and women's sports a "War on women" and has supported legislation to ban transgender athletes from doing so.