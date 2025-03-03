Minnesota’s bill to ban transgender athletes fails

The Brief Debate on a bill to ban transgender athletes from Minnesota school sports started late Monday afternoon, and has now failed after not getting 68 votes to pass the bill. GOP authors believe allowing it opens girls up to losing their spot on a team or even dangerous physical interactions, and it’s just unfair. DFL opponents say it’s an unnecessary and cruel distraction that ignores established law and demonizes the small population of transgender people.



The Minnesota House spent Monday in the longest debate of the year over a GOP bill to block transgender athletes in girls’ sports, which failed Monday evening.

Transgender athlete ban bill fails MN House

What they're saying:

The bill to ban transgender athletes from girls' sports in Minnesota failed in the Minnesota House. The House voted 67-66 in favor of the bill, but a 68-vote majority is needed to pass a bill in the House.

Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman released the following statement:

"People of all ages deserve to be loved, accepted, and valued for who they are. At its core, this bill is about how we treat children, and it would allow children to be bullied by adults and other children for not meeting a particular definition of femininity. While Republicans push cruel, divisive bills like this, they ignore the real challenges Minnesotans are facing — like the rising costs of childcare, health care, and housing. Instead of solving problems, they’re fueling division."

Author of the bill, Rep. Peggy Scott (R-Andover) released the following statement:

"There are fairness issues and there are safety issues involving girls’ sports teams. When it comes to boys’ and girls’ athletics, how you identify shouldn’t matter; how you were born should."

Hot topic

The celebrity case:

It’s a hot-button issue across the country and the vote drew a celebrity spokesperson to support the bill.

Riley Gaines took center stage in the debate before the debate.

A crowd at the Capitol heard from the former Kentucky swimmer who rose to fame after she tied for fifth place with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas.

A crowd also heard support for trans athletes from another 2022 college swimmer from here in Minnesota.

"I believe in preserving female sports teams," said Rep. Dawn Gillman, (R-Meeker).

For at least ten years, transgender kids in Minnesota have been allowed to participate in sports based on their gender identity.

Republicans want that to end, and they brought Gaines to the Capitol for a rally to boost their bill.

"Minnesotans and Americans alike reject this absurdity," said the former swimmer. "We embrace the America First agenda, and we reject this absurdity."

What does it do?

Challenging gender:

The bill debated Monday on the House floor would have banned transgender girls from school sports.

If challenged, a female athlete would have to prove their gender. The House bill no longer describes how that would happen, leaving it up to the schools, but it originally matched a corresponding Senate bill requiring a doctor’s note after an examination of the athlete’s anatomy, hormone levels and chromosomes.

Authors told FOX 9 they’re not aware of any transgender athletes competing now in Minnesota.

But they believe allowing it opens girls up to losing their spot on a team or even dangerous physical interactions, and it’s just unfair.

Hidden in plain sight?

Allowing access:

Not all female athletes see it the same way.

"Athletics offers so many benefits, from physical to mental health," said Kara Cowell, another former NCAA championship swimmer. "To educational success and self-confidence. Trans women and girls deserve the same access to these benefits."

Transgender advocates point out that not even 10 of the 520,000 college athletes last year were transgender and none of them was a superstar.

They point to research showing hormone therapy seems to remove any physical advantages.

And they accuse Republicans of creating a distraction by making a boogeyman out of transgender athletes.

"This bill is not about protecting fairness in sports or upholding integrity," said transgender teacher and coach Maggie Dayvis. "Instead, it is a calculated effort to sow division, to amplify fear, and to distract from the larger issue of defunding education."

A similar Senate will was also rejected by the DFL majority on Monday.