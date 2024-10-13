Expand / Collapse search

Richfield fire displaces residents early Sunday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 13, 2024 10:26am CDT
Richfield
FOX 9

Richfield fire displaces residents Sunday morning

A fire at a Richfield apartment building left multiple people without a place to stay early Sunday morning.

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a Richfield apartment building displaced multiple people early Sunday morning. 

What we know

The Richfield Fire Department says the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters say no injuries were reported. 

One unit was reportedly destroyed, and a few others were damaged, according to the fire department. 

What the fire chief is saying

"We're currently working with Red Cross to make sure they got a place to stay," said Richfield Fire Chief Dobesh. "We don't have any idea of the cause." 