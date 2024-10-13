Richfield fire displaces residents early Sunday morning

The Brief An early morning fire in Richfield displaced multiple people early Sunday morning. The Richfield Fire Department said the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South. No injuries have been reported.



A fire at a Richfield apartment building displaced multiple people early Sunday morning.

What we know

The Richfield Fire Department says the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters say no injuries were reported.

One unit was reportedly destroyed, and a few others were damaged, according to the fire department.

What the fire chief is saying

"We're currently working with Red Cross to make sure they got a place to stay," said Richfield Fire Chief Dobesh. "We don't have any idea of the cause."