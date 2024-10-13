Richfield fire displaces residents early Sunday morning
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a Richfield apartment building displaced multiple people early Sunday morning.
What we know
The Richfield Fire Department says the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and firefighters say no injuries were reported.
One unit was reportedly destroyed, and a few others were damaged, according to the fire department.
What the fire chief is saying
"We're currently working with Red Cross to make sure they got a place to stay," said Richfield Fire Chief Dobesh. "We don't have any idea of the cause."