Revival continues Minneapolis comeback, announces Malcolm Yards location

A Twin Cities southern soul food favorite continues to mount its comeback under new ownership as Revival has announced it will open within The Market at Malcolm Yards, only weeks after unveiling the opening date for its new North Loop location.

Revival at Malcolm Yards

What we know:

Now under the oversight of Jester Concepts, the team behind Revival says a location within the popular Prospect Park food hall is slated for early November.

Revival originally joined The Market at Malcolm Yards in January 2024 and remained part of the food hall’s lineup until closing in early 2025.

The menu will be what everyone already knows, with staples including hush puppies, chicken wings, a fried chicken sandwich, drop biscuits, mac and cheese, banana cream pie, and more, a press release notes.

The new wing will take over the kitchen space currently occupied by Chick ’N Flip, which will serve its final day at The Market at Malcolm Yards on Oct. 25.

What they're saying:

"As we work to bring Revival back, we’re constantly reminded of what made this brand so special in the first place," Brent Frederick, CEO of Jester Concepts said in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Malcolm Yards was an important part of Revival’s story, and there’s something really meaningful about returning to a place where the brand connected with so many guests. We’re excited to rekindle that relationship, reconnect with the community, and bring Revival back to the Market as we begin this next chapter."

"We’re thrilled to have Revival’s iconic fried chicken at The Market at Malcolm Yards," Patricia Wall, owner of The Market at Malcolm Yards said in a statement. "It’s exciting to bring this beloved restaurant to The Market."

Big picture view:

Since opening in July 2021, The Market at Malcolm Yards inside the revitalized Harris Machinery building has sought to offer a self-serve concept of several rotating kitchens.

Dig deeper:

In July 2025, FOX 9 reported on Jester purchasing the Revival name, along with its recipes and other intellectual properties, with the intent of reviving it.

At the time, FOX 9’s Maury Glover spoke with Frederick, who said he was actively searching for a brick-and-mortar location that felt right.

Revival closes

The backstory:

In January 2025, then Revival co-owners Thomas Boemer and co-owner Nick Rancone shocked the Twin Cities dining scene when they announced all four of its locations in Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, St. Paul and the Market at Malcolm yards, would be closing abruptly – leaving roughly 100 employees out of work.

"It was definitely abrupt, unfortunately, and it was pretty simple. Escalating costs. Declining revenues. It's just kind of an unsustainable way to move forward," Rancone told FOX 9 at the time.

Revival helped kick off the hot chicken boom in the Twin Cities, and at its peak, saw lines down the block and hours-long waits.

Boemer has previously been a semifinalist for the James Beard Award's Best Chef Midwest award.