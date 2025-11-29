Rep. Kelly Morrison unveils Small Business RELIEF Act to counter tariffs

The Brief U.S. Rep. Kelly Morrison announced new legislation on Small Business Saturday The Small Business RELIEF Act aims to provide rebates to small businesses affected by tariffs. Morrison is touring local small businesses as part of the announcement.



U.S. Rep. Kelly Morrison unveiled new legislation aimed at alleviating the financial burden of tariffs on small businesses.

Small Business Saturday

What we know:

The Small Business RELIEF Act, introduced by Rep. Morrison, seeks to exempt small businesses from tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration.

The act will also offer refunds to those who have already paid these tariffs.

Rep. Morrison will announce the legislation on Small Business Saturday, a significant day for small business owners nationwide.

Following the announcement, she is set to visit several local small businesses in Minnesota.

Local perspective:

Rep. Morrison, a member of the U.S. House Small Business Committee, emphasized the importance of supporting small businesses, especially during challenging economic times.

Her tour aims to spotlight the impact of tariffs and the need for relief.

Some industries could benefit from tariffs

The other side:

Back in April, a Minnesota winery owner told FOX 9 the import taxes will make his prices be more competitive.

Jeff Zeitler owns Urban Forage Winery and Cider House in Minneapolis. Despite the controversy over President Trump imposing tariffs, he sees it as a leg up for his bottom line.

"A tariff would be beneficial for a domestic grower who is facing that kind of uneven playing field," said Zeitler.

It's unknown if tariffs on overseas wine would motivate people to buy from local wineries. But one customer told FOX 9 that with everything expected to go up, it's a question if saving a few bucks on a bottle of wine would be worth it.