Redmon’s Popcorn opens again after new partnership

If you want the best popcorn in the Twin Cities, most people will tell you Zach Redmon has it. He’s known as a luxury popcorn maker and his gourmet popcorn in New Hope has customers as far away as South Africa.

"People get this taste and then they can’t go get it anywhere else, so it’s just kind of like stuck, like ‘oh, I got to get back to Redmon’s," Redmon told FOX 9.

Redmon has run away with the popcorn game, sporting flavors like: hot barbecue, cheese pizza, taco, banana pudding, cookies and cream and strawberry cheesecake.

The popcorn has even made appearances on the Stephen Colbert Show, grabbing nationwide attention, before sales really took off in December.

"It was maybe 60 orders, it sold out within two minutes, it was like boom gone," Redmon said. "It felt like I was riding on cloud nine as they would say… I felt like I couldn’t be stopped."

But just as fast as he rose, he fell, "it was like I got punched by Mike Tyson," Redmon recalls.

After two days of record sales – with lines constantly going out the door – the Hennepin County health department stopped by: "they pretty much gave me an ultimatum they told me what I was doing was illegal," Redmon said. Then Redmon had two weeks to get a food service license and find a commercial kitchen.

"It’s like a screeching halt, like boom, no, you’re doing this wrong, you need this, you need that," Redmon said. "I was like all right, well."

Months later, the owners of New Hope’s Cinema Grill movie theater have stepped in. "They opened their doors up to me and just kind of was like you got it whatever you need we’re here for you," Redmon said.

Now you can get Redmon’s Popcorn and watch a movie, all in one place. The partnership officially opened its doors on Valentine’s Day.

Redmon also hopes to re-launch online shipping in the next month, all right across the street from his original space.

